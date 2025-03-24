THE RECORD

Crystallizing time

time crystal
WashU physicists shine a microwave laser into a chunk of diamond to create a time quasicrystal, a new phase of matter that repeats precise patterns in time and space. (Image: Chong Zu lab, WashU)

In their ongoing efforts to push the boundaries of quantum possibilities, physicists in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis have created a new type of “time crystal,” a novel phase of matter that defies common perceptions of motion and time.

The WashU research team includes Kater Murch, the Charles M. Hohenberg Professor of Physics, Chong Zu, an assistant professor of physics, and Zu’s graduate students Guanghui He, Ruotian “Reginald” Gong, Changyu Yao and Zhongyuan Liu. Bingtian Ye, from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and Harvard University’s Norman Yao are also authors of the research, which was published in the prestigious journal Physical Review X.

The team experimentally realized a new form of time crystal called a discrete-time quasicrystal. Such states could be useful for high-precision sensing and advanced signal processing, according to an analysis published by the American Physical Society.

Read a Q&A about time crystals with the authors on the Ampersand website.

You Might Also Like

Latest from the Record

Announcements

Nominate PhD students to serve on Doctoral Council

Learn about inspiring people at WashU

WUSTL Key gets updated

Notables

Faculty selected for global health leadership program

Powers wins book award from cinema society

Kastor named chair of Historical Society board

Obituaries

William D. Owens, MD, professor emeritus of anesthesiology, 85

Floyd Bloom, emeritus trustee, 88

Carl W. Conrad, classics scholar, 90

Research Wire

Crystallizing time

WashU rises in global patent ranking

Jansky/Bander Family Fund supports movement disorders fellowships, brain bank 

The View From Here

03.17.25

03.03.25

02.24.25

Washington People

Wilmetta Toliver-Diallo

Jhan Carlos Salazar

Juliane Bubeck Wardenburg

Who Knew WashU?

Who Knew WashU? 1.27.21

Who Knew WashU? 1.13.21

Who Knew WashU? 12.9.20