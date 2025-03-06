THE RECORD

AI tool helps make trustworthy, explainable scheduling decisions

By Shawn Ballard
a photo of a scheduling calendar and laptop
TRACE-cs tool can help students reliably optimize course scheduling and explain why it makes the recommendations it does. (Image: iStock)

As artificial intelligence (AI) becomes increasingly integrated into our daily lives, the next significant challenges involve ensuring effective collaboration between AI systems and human users and fostering trust in this technology, say computer scientists William Yeoh and Stylianos Vasileiou at the McKelvey School of Engineering at Washington University in St. Louis.

“Going forward, it’s going to be important for humans to have an appropriate level of trust in what AI can do for them,” Yeoh said. “One way to achieve that is to have the system explain why it’s doing what it’s doing in an interactive and understandable way.”

To address these challenges, Yeoh, an associate professor of computer science and engineering, and Vasileiou, a graduate student in Yeoh’s lab, developed TRACE-cs, a novel hybrid tool that tackles the concrete problem of students’ course scheduling. The tool generates accurate explanations efficiently in a quickly digestible format — a novel advancement in the field. Vasileiou presented TRACE-cs Feb. 28 at the 2025 AAAI Conference on Artificial Intelligence.

TRACE-cs combines symbolic reasoning with the natural language capabilities of large language models to provide trustworthy, easily understandable assistance with complex decision-making tasks. TRACE-cs ensures accuracy by incorporating user verification and allowing for follow-up questions and it improves usability by prioritizing concision in explanations of recommended schedules.

Read more on the McKelvey Engineering website.

You Might Also Like

Latest from the Record

Announcements

Register for spring wellness challenge

Nominations sought for student leaders

West Campus hosts Ripple Glass collection site

Notables

Thomas receives lifetime achievement award

Nichols Lodato to serve on national psychology committee

Galea named vice provost for interdisciplinary initiatives

Obituaries

Carl W. Conrad, classics scholar, 90

Charles Lipton, emeritus trustee, 96

Sean McWilliams, senior change manager for Student Sunrise project, 55

Research Wire

AI tool helps make trustworthy, explainable scheduling decisions

Jiang-Xie selected for WashU Medicine Bold Pioneer Award 

‘IsolateGPT’ to make LLM-based agents more secure

The View From Here

03.03.25

02.24.25

02.10.25

Washington People

Jhan Carlos Salazar

Juliane Bubeck Wardenburg

Monika Weiss: ‘A natural cathedral’

Who Knew WashU?

Who Knew WashU? 1.27.21

Who Knew WashU? 1.13.21

Who Knew WashU? 12.9.20