West Campus hosts Ripple Glass collection site

A Ripple Glass container stands ready to collect glass items in St. Louis. (Courtesy photo)

Members of the WashU and St. Louis communities may now recycle their glass in the Ripple Glass depository in the West Campus parking lot.

Ripple Glass is a Missouri business offering circular solutions to keep glass out of landfills. By separating out glass at the source, Ripple Glass’ collection method has a 98% recovery rate – the remaining 2% is just the caps, labels, lids and corks. Ripple offers free public drop-off bins throughout Kansas City and St. Louis where anyone is welcome to recycle their glass.

Accepted items include glass bottles, drinking vessels, candle jars and windows.

For a complete list of accepted items and more information, visit the WashU Office of Sustainability website.