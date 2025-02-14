THE RECORD

Garcia to study protein arginylation

A photo of Benjamin Garcia
Garcia

Benjamin Garcia, the Raymond H. Wittcoff Distinguished Professor and head of the Department of Biochemistry and Molecular Biophysics at WashU Medicine, along with colleagues Zongtao (Tom) Lin and Dongwen Lyu, received a four-year $2.4 million grant renewal from the National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute, part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

Lin is an instructor of biochemistry and molecular biophysics at WashU Medicine, while Lyu is an assistant professor of biochemistry and structural biology at the University of Texas Health-San Antonio.

The funding will support their research titled “Development of Application of Chemical Biology Approaches for Understanding Protein Arginylation.”

