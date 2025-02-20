THE RECORD

Camp wins Brockett Essay Prize

By Liam Otten

Pannill Camp, an associate professor of drama in the Performing Arts Department in Arts & Sciences at WashU, has won the Oscar G. Brockett Essay Prize from the American Society for Theatre Research (ASTR).

Camp

Jointly awarded by the ASTR and the Oscar G. Brockett Center for Theatre History and Criticism at the University of Texas at Austin, the prize recognizes the year’s best essay relating to any subject in theater research and published in English in a refereed scholarly journal or volume.

Camp received the Brocket Prize for his essay “Action and Event: The Social Theoretical Precursors of Performance Theory.” Published in the winter 2023 volume of TDR: The Drama Review, the essay examines the development of performance theory, the relationship between performance and social change, and the extent to which performance can alter social relationships at the systemic level.

