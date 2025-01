The Office of Resource Management invites WashU faculty and staff to learn about WashU’s partnership with Southwest Airlines and other preferred travel partners. The webinar will take place at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 3.

Attendees will have a chance to win giveaways, including two round-trip flights and a week of free parking. Learn more and find viewing information on the event webpage. (Log in with a WUSTL Key is required.)