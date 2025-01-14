THE RECORD

Naseh awarded grant to improve refugee health in Missouri

Mitra Naseh, an assistant professor at the Brown School, has received a three-year, $463,654 grant from the Missouri Foundation for Health to study and improve the health of refugees in Missouri.

Naseh’s project, titled “Structural Barriers and Health Outcomes of New Missourians,” will focus on identifying and addressing the challenges refugees face when seeking initial assistance. The goal is to develop and test community-led solutions to improve health outcomes for newly resettled refugees across the state.

“The development of this grant is the result of over two years of collaboration and consultation with community partners and refugees in St. Louis,” Naseh said. “I am deeply grateful for the contributions and patience of the refugees, refugee-serving organizations, and community partners I have the privilege of working with in Missouri.”

Read more about the project on the Brown School website.

