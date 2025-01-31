Isabelle recognized by NASPA

Isabelle

The Rev. Callista Isabelle, WashU’s inaugural director for religious, spiritual and ethical life, will receive the Zenobia Hikes Memorial Award from NASPA, the nation’s leading organization for student affairs administrators, at its annual conference in New Orleans in March.

The award, sponsored by the NASPA Center for Women, recognizes a student affairs leader who is committed to advancing women in higher education and to helping students become engaged citizens and emerging leaders.

Isabelle, an ordained pastor in the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America, has launched a number of new programs since her arrival at WashU in 2019. She has expanded designated prayer and reflection spaces, including Pause at Graham at Graham Chapel; developed interfaith programs; and helped establish new resources and policies to meet students’ spiritual and religious needs.