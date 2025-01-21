THE RECORD

Sarraf named a top public health student

By Neil Schoenherr
Danielle Sarraf
Sarraf

Danielle Sarraf, a joint master’s of business administration and master’s of public health student at Washington University in St. Louis, was named one of 10 “Students Who Rocked Public Health 2024” by the Journal of Public Health Management & Practice.

A key focus of Sarraf’s public health work has been her involvement in the Study of Adolescent Lives After Migration to America (SALaMA), a program dedicated to addressing mental health challenges within marginalized communities.

She has contributed to two significant initiatives: PhotoVoice and “Forward with Peers.” Sarraf has supported the implementation and management of PhotoVoice, a participatory research methodology, which has empowered community members to use photography as a tool for self-expression and allowed newcomer students the opportunity to share their stories of displacement, identity and discrimination. 

“I grew up admiring my father’s global impact as an ophthalmologist and believed direct patient care was the best way to contribute to health care,” Sarraf said. “However, I later realized my strengths were better suited to address systemic health issues on the population level through public health and business. Therefore, I aim to create an impact by improving community health, addressing the social determinants of health and promoting equitable access to quality care.”

Read more about her and other honorees on the Journal of Public Health Management & Practice website.

