WashU Medicine funded to develop new postdoctoral training program

Burel R. Goodin
Goodin

Burel R. Goodin, a professor of anesthesiology at WashU Medicine, has received more than $3 million from the National Institute of Nursing Research from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) to support postdoctoral training. The five-year award prepares scholars to conduct clinical research in pain and substance use disorder.

Individuals affected by substance use disorder commonly experience chronic pain. Current evidence-based pain treatment options are limited, especially for those with a history of substance use disorder. The newly funded program aims to address a deficit of scientists trained to conduct clinical research on these overlapping and prevalent disorders, with the long-term goal of developing novel treatments for them.

To learn more about the program, visit the Department of Anesthesiology website.

