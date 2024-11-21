THE RECORD

Grant supports resources for the brain imaging community 

Adam Eggebrecht
Eggebrecht

Adam Eggebrecht, an associate professor of radiology at WashU Medicine, received $4 million from the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke, part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), to disseminate powerful cloud-based resources to the brain mapping community. 

A researcher at WashU Medicine’s Mallinckrodt Institute of Radiology (MIR), Eggebrecht and collaborators — including Muriah Wheelock, an assistant professor of radiology, and Daniel Marcus, a professor of radiology — aim to harmonize the numerous optical measurement strategies within a growing neuroimaging community. Optical brain imaging, the focus of the research Eggebrecht conducts in his Brain Light Laboratory, uses near-infrared light to noninvasively image the brain. 

Read more on the Mallinckrodt Institute of Radiology website

