THE RECORD

Joe named Institute for Economic Equity research fellow

By Myra Lopez
Sean Joe
Joe

Sean Joe, the Benjamin E. Youngdahl Professor of Social Development at the Brown School, has been named a 2024-2025 Institute for Economic Equity research fellow by the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis. As one of nine scholars selected for the cohort, Joe will conduct in-residence research focused on promoting economic inclusion and addressing systemic barriers to equity.

Joe leads HomeGrown StL, a consortium of 120 municipal and community organizations he established in response to the 2014 killing of Michael Brown in Ferguson. He plans to use the fellowship to drive initiatives that improve the economic mobility of Black boys and young men. 

“I will work with institute staff to produce rigorous economic data insights to guide HomeGrown StL’s regional strategic planning and larger-scale policy experiments to eliminate the barriers to wealth building for Black men,” Joe said.

Read more on the Brown School website.

You Might Also Like

Latest from the Record

Announcements

Professional clothing donations for students sought

Board of Trustees ad hoc committee continues work, seeks input

Recycle election yard signs on campus

Notables

Joe named Institute for Economic Equity research fellow

Barch honored by national mental health organizations

Brown School students gain hands-on policy experience 

Obituaries

Hylarie McMahon, professor emerita, artist, 94

Karen Daubert, assistant vice chancellor at University MarComm, 63

T.S. Park, professor of neurosurgery, 77

Research Wire

Data processing at the speed of light

WashU researchers named to ‘highly cited’ list

Lateef wins grant to study Afrocentric strengths in Black youth education

The View From Here

11.25.24

11.18.24

11.11.24

Washington People

Monika Weiss: ‘A natural cathedral’

Janie Brennan

Dennis Zhang

Who Knew WashU?

Who Knew WashU? 1.27.21

Who Knew WashU? 1.13.21

Who Knew WashU? 12.9.20