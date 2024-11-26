THE RECORD

WashU researchers named to ‘highly cited’ list

By Amanda Young

Clarivate, an analytics company, named 47 researchers from WashU to the Highly Cited Researchers 2024 list. Established in 2001, the list identifies research scientists and social scientists from around the world who demonstrate exceptional influence in their fields. Selected researchers have authored multiple highly cited papers, ranking in the top 1% by citations for their fields and publication year in the “Web of Science” scholarship database, a Clarivate tool, over the past decade.

WashU researchers come from Arts & Sciences, the McKelvey School of Engineering, the Brown School and WashU Medicine. They represent a wide variety of disciplines, including environment and ecology; immunology; neuroscience and behavior; and social sciences.

The full list of recognized researchers is available on the Clarivate website.

You Might Also Like

Latest from the Record

Announcements

Recycle election yard signs on campus

New award funds use, creation of open educational resources

WashU community asked to complete transportation survey

Notables

McLeod Writing Prize recognizes first-year student research

Five startups with WashU ties named to Arch Grants cohort

Yang installed as Albert Gordon Hill Professor of Physics

Obituaries

Hylarie McMahon, professor emerita, artist, 94

Karen Daubert, assistant vice chancellor at University MarComm, 63

T.S. Park, professor of neurosurgery, 77

Research Wire

WashU researchers named to ‘highly cited’ list

Lateef wins grant to study Afrocentric strengths in Black youth education

Grant supports resources for the brain imaging community 

The View From Here

11.25.24

11.18.24

11.11.24

Washington People

Monika Weiss: ‘A natural cathedral’

Janie Brennan

Dennis Zhang

Who Knew WashU?

Who Knew WashU? 1.27.21

Who Knew WashU? 1.13.21

Who Knew WashU? 12.9.20