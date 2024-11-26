WashU researchers named to ‘highly cited’ list

Clarivate, an analytics company, named 47 researchers from WashU to the Highly Cited Researchers 2024 list. Established in 2001, the list identifies research scientists and social scientists from around the world who demonstrate exceptional influence in their fields. Selected researchers have authored multiple highly cited papers, ranking in the top 1% by citations for their fields and publication year in the “Web of Science” scholarship database, a Clarivate tool, over the past decade.

WashU researchers come from Arts & Sciences, the McKelvey School of Engineering, the Brown School and WashU Medicine. They represent a wide variety of disciplines, including environment and ecology; immunology; neuroscience and behavior; and social sciences.

The full list of recognized researchers is available on the Clarivate website.