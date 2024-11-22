THE RECORD

Lateef wins grant to study Afrocentric strengths in Black youth education

By Myra López
Husain Lateef
Lateef

Husain Lateef, an assistant professor at the Brown School, has received a two-year $49,821 grant from the Brady Education Foundation to study the influences of Afrocentric cultural strengths in Black youth education.

The Brady Education Foundation works to close educational opportunity gaps based on race, ethnicity and income. Lateef’s research will look at how Afrocentric socialization experiences may affect academic achievement among Black adolescents.

“Educational achievement affects every aspect of a young person’s life. In the U.S., Black youth are among the least likely ethnic-racial groups to graduate from high school, limiting their access to the benefits associated with academic success,” Lateef said. “Burgeoning research suggests that Afrocentric cultural socialization (ACS) — the transmission of beliefs and values rooted in African heritage — may have a significant role in the educational success of Black youth.”

Lateef’s study aims to develop an empirical measure for ACS, laying the groundwork for future research into its relationship with educational success. The study could offer new insights and interventions to support educational success for Black youth across the country.

You Might Also Like

Latest from the Record

Announcements

Recycle election yard signs on campus

New award funds use, creation of open educational resources

WashU community asked to complete transportation survey

Notables

Yang installed as Albert Gordon Hill Professor of Physics

Nine WashU faculty recognized among top St. Louis educators

WashU faculty, alumni lead effort to repair harms caused by systemic racism in St. Louis

Obituaries

Hylarie McMahon, professor emerita, artist, 94

Karen Daubert, assistant vice chancellor at University MarComm, 63

T.S. Park, professor of neurosurgery, 77

Research Wire

Lateef wins grant to study Afrocentric strengths in Black youth education

Grant supports resources for the brain imaging community 

Halvorsen awarded travel grant to Karolinska Institute in Stockholm

The View From Here

11.18.24

11.11.24

11.04.24

Washington People

Monika Weiss: ‘A natural cathedral’

Janie Brennan

Dennis Zhang

Who Knew WashU?

Who Knew WashU? 1.27.21

Who Knew WashU? 1.13.21

Who Knew WashU? 12.9.20