Lateef wins grant to study Afrocentric strengths in Black youth education

Lateef

Husain Lateef, an assistant professor at the Brown School, has received a two-year $49,821 grant from the Brady Education Foundation to study the influences of Afrocentric cultural strengths in Black youth education.

The Brady Education Foundation works to close educational opportunity gaps based on race, ethnicity and income. Lateef’s research will look at how Afrocentric socialization experiences may affect academic achievement among Black adolescents.

“Educational achievement affects every aspect of a young person’s life. In the U.S., Black youth are among the least likely ethnic-racial groups to graduate from high school, limiting their access to the benefits associated with academic success,” Lateef said. “Burgeoning research suggests that Afrocentric cultural socialization (ACS) — the transmission of beliefs and values rooted in African heritage — may have a significant role in the educational success of Black youth.”

Lateef’s study aims to develop an empirical measure for ACS, laying the groundwork for future research into its relationship with educational success. The study could offer new insights and interventions to support educational success for Black youth across the country.