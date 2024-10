Zhang

Linying Zhang, an assistant professor of biostatistics at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, received the American Medical Informatics Association (AMIA) 2024 Edward H. Shortliffe Doctoral Dissertation Award honorable mention for her doctoral dissertation titled “Causal machine learning for reliable real-world evidence generation in healthcare.”

Zhang will give a semi-plenary talk on her dissertation work at the 2024 AMIA Annual Symposium Nov. 11 in San Francisco.