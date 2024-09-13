THE RECORD

Robinson, Schwarz recognized by radiation oncology society

Julie Schwarz (left) and Clifford Robinson
Julie Schwarz, MD, PhD, (left) and Clifford Robinson, MD, professors of radiation oncology at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, have been named fellows of the American Society for Radiation Oncology. (Photo: Matt Miller/School of Medicine)

Two professors of radiation oncology at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis — Clifford G. Robinson, MD, and Julie K. Schwarz, MD, PhD — have been named fellows of the American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO). Additionally, Robinson has been elected to the ASTRO board of directors.

The ASTRO fellows program recognizes individuals who have made substantial contributions to the society and to the field of radiation oncology through research, education, patient care and service. Robinson and Schwarz will be recognized Oct. 1 during ASTRO’s annual meeting, in Washington, D.C.

Read more on the School of Medicine website.

