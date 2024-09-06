THE RECORD

EST wins statewide award

Student administers a vaccine
The EST administers vaccines and responds annually to about 400 calls on campus. (Photo: Carol Green/WashU)

The Missouri Public Health Association has awarded WashU’s Emergency Support Team (EST) the Group Merit Award for its significant contribution to public health in Missouri. The group was recognized for its affordable American Heart Association Basic Life Support program, active bystander trainings and its Collegiate CPR Day event, which educates students on the basics of CPR.

EST is a student group that provides free 24/7 emergency medical care on the Danforth Campus. EST’s 70 members respond to about 400 calls annually, ranging from cuts to anaphylaxis to chest pain to panic attacks. In addition to treating WashU students and staff, EST provides coverage crews for high-contact club sports such as rugby and campus events such as WILD, in addition to staffing vaccine clinics.

