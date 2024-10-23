Researchers to develop low-power, high-performance radar systems

Nagulu and Chakrabartty’s portable radar system is designed for use in autonomous cars and drones, but the team’s emphasis on portability will make the new technology broadly applicable. (Image created by Shantanu Chakrabartty using DALL-E)

Radar technology is essential to detecting and tracking objects, with applications ranging from navigation and safety of autonomous vehicles to environmental monitoring and security systems. Researchers in the McKelvey School of Engineering at Washington University in St. Louis received a three-year $1.9 million award from the National Science Foundation (NSF) to develop advanced radar technology to support these and other applications. The project is part of the NSF’s Future of Semiconductors initiative.

Aravind Nagulu, an assistant professor, and Shantanu Chakrabartty, the Clifford W. Murphy Professor, both in the Preston M. Green Department of Electrical & Systems Engineering at WashU, will work with co-investigator Arun Natarajan, a professor of electrical engineering and computer science at Oregon State University, on the project.

The team aims to develop a new radar system that dramatically reduces power consumption and computing time compared with conventional radar systems. They also plan to prototype a low-power, high-performance radar system-on-chip to demonstrate the cost-effectiveness and scalability of their approach. “This project has the potential to transform the landscape of radar technology,” said Chakrabartty, who is also the vice dean for research at McKelvey Engineering.

Read more on the McKelvey Engineering website.