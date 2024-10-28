Gephardt Institute seeks Ethic of Service Award nominations

The Gephardt Institute invites the WashU community to submit nominations for the 22nd Annual Gerry & Bob Virgil Ethic of Service Award, which celebrates students, faculty, staff and alumni who serve the St. Louis region.

Honorees make a positive impact on St. Louis, going above and beyond professional responsibilities to improve the region.

The deadline for nominations is Nov. 24. An awards committee will select honorees in January, and the 22nd annual Gerry & Bob Virgil Ethic of Service Awards event will take place in April at Stix House.

Learn more about the awards and their criteria at EthicofService.washu.edu, including tips for nominators, past honorees and the nomination form.