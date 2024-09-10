The following is a list of Washington University in St. Louis faculty experts who can discuss a variety of topics related to the election, politics and national and local issues.

American politics, elections

Liberty Vittert-Capito, professor of practice of data science, Olin Business School liberty.vittert@wustl.edu Expertise: election polling, forecast and analysis. Vittert-Capito also is the senior data scientist at Decision Desk HQ. Vittert-Capito

Travis Crum, associate professor of law crum@wustl.edu Expertise: voting rights, election law, Constitutional law, the U.S. Supreme Court Crum

John Inazu, the Sally D. Danforth Distinguished Professor of Law & Religion, School of Law jinazu@wustl.edu Expertise: First Amendment, law and religion, protest Inazu

Stephanie Kurtzman, the Peter G. Sortino Executive Director of the Gephardt Institute for Civic and Community Engagement stephanie.kurtzman@wustl.edu Expertise: student voting Related story: WashU Expert: Colleges work to increase voter turnout Kurtzman

Gregory P. Magarian, the Thomas and Karole Green Professor of Law, School of Law gpmagarian@wustl.edu Expertise: Constitutional law, freedom of expression, regulation of the political process Magarian

Michael Olson, assistant professor of political science, Arts & Sciences michael.p.olson@wustl.edu Expertise: legislative, state and local politics Olson

Andrew Reeves, professor of political science and director of the Weidenbaum Center on the Economy, Government, and Public Policy, Arts & Sciences reeves@wustl.edu Expertise: executive politics, elections, public opinion, political divide Reeves

Betsy Sinclair, professor of political science, Arts & Sciences bsinclai@wustl.edu Expertise: interpersonal political communication, individual political behavior, social networks Sinclair

Ari Stern, professor of mathematics and director of undergraduate studies, Arts & Sciences stern@wustl.edu Expertise: redistricting process, data-driven methods for measuring how well communities are represented by district maps Stern

Michael Strawbridge, assistant professor of political science, Arts & Sciences strawbridge@wustl.edu Expertise: Black politics and Black voters Strawbridge

Economy

Peter Boumgarden, the Koch Family Professor of Practice in Family Enterprise boumgardenp@wustl.edu Expertise: small business and entrepreneurship and related policies Boumgarden

Steven Fazzari, the Bert A. and Jeanette L. Lynch Distinguished Professor of Economics, Arts & Sciences fazz@wustl.edu Expertise: macroeconomics, fiscal and monetary policy, international trade Fazzari

Election security, tech issues

Policy-related issues, hot topics

Kenneth (Andy) Andrews, the Tileston Professor of Arts and Sciences, Arts & Sciences ktandrews@wustl.edu Expertise: protests and political movements, Black Lives Matter activism, Civil Rights Movement Andrews

Zakiya T. Luna, associate professor of sociology, Arts & Sciences



lunaz@wustl.edu Expertise: abortion politics and reproductive justice Luna

Carly Wayne, assistant professor of political science, Arts & Sciences carlywayne@wustl.edu Expertise: political violence, terrorism, foreign policy, Israel-Palestine Wayne