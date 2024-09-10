The following is a list of Washington University in St. Louis faculty experts who can discuss a variety of topics related to the election, politics and national and local issues.

For assistance, contact Sara Savat at 314-935-9615 or sara.savat@wustl.edu.

American politics, elections

Daniel Butler, professor of political science, Arts & Sciences

daniel.butler@wustl.edu 

Expertise: representation and the behavior of elites, election certification

Related story: Preventing another ‘Jan. 6’ starts by changing how elections are certified

Dan Butler
Butler

Liberty Vittert-Capito, professor of practice of data science, Olin Business School

liberty.vittert@wustl.edu 

Expertise: election polling, forecast and analysis. Vittert-Capito also is the senior data scientist at Decision Desk HQ

Liberty Vittert, professor of practice in data science at Olin Business School, studies how big data is impacting society. Photo art created by Jennifer Wessler
Vittert-Capito

Travis Crum, associate professor of law

crum@wustl.edu

Expertise: voting rights, election law, Constitutional law, the U.S. Supreme Court

Crum

James L. Gibson, the Sidney W. Souers Professor of Government, Arts & Sciences

jgibson@wustl.edu 

Expertise: judicial politics, U.S. Supreme Court

Related story: Gibson’s new book Democracy’s Destruction? to release in September

Picture of Political Science professor James Gibson
Gibson

John Inazu, the Sally D. Danforth Distinguished Professor of Law & Religion, School of Law

jinazu@wustl.edu

Expertise: First Amendment, law and religion, protest

Inazu

Stephanie Kurtzman, the Peter G. Sortino Executive Director of the Gephardt Institute for Civic and Community Engagement 

stephanie.kurtzman@wustl.edu

Expertise: student voting 

Related story: WashU Expert: Colleges work to increase voter turnout

Stephanie Kurtzman photo
Kurtzman

Christopher Lucas, associate professor of political science, Arts & Sciences

christopher.lucas@wustl.edu 

Expertise: political communication and the media

Related story: Political deepfake videos no more deceptive than other fake news, research finds

Christopher Lucas, assistant professor of political science, is an expert in machine learning, especially for the analysis of natural language.
Lucas

Gregory P. Magarian, the Thomas and Karole Green Professor of Law, School of Law

gpmagarian@wustl.edu

Expertise: Constitutional law, freedom of expression, regulation of the political process

Magarian

Diana Z. O’Brien, the Bela Kornitzer Distinguished Professor of political science, Arts & Sciences

dzobrien@wustl.edu

Expertise: women and politics

Related story: WashU Expert: How gender bias influences perceptions, votes in elections

O’Brien

Michael Olson, assistant professor of political science, Arts & Sciences

michael.p.olson@wustl.edu 

Expertise: legislative, state and local politics

Olson

Andrew Reeves, professor of political science and director of the Weidenbaum Center on the Economy, Government, and Public Policy, Arts & Sciences

reeves@wustl.edu 

Expertise: executive politics, elections, public opinion, political divide

Reeves

Betsy Sinclair, professor of political science, Arts & Sciences

bsinclai@wustl.edu 

Expertise: interpersonal political communication, individual political behavior, social networks

Sinclair

Ari Stern, professor of mathematics and director of undergraduate studies, Arts & Sciences

stern@wustl.edu 

Expertise: redistricting process, data-driven methods for measuring how well communities are represented by district maps

Stern

Michael Strawbridge, assistant professor of political science, Arts & Sciences

strawbridge@wustl.edu 

Expertise: Black politics and Black voters

Strawbridge

Economy

Peter Boumgarden, the Koch Family Professor of Practice in Family Enterprise

boumgardenp@wustl.edu 

Expertise: small business and entrepreneurship and related policies

Boumgarden

Steven Fazzari, the Bert A. and Jeanette L. Lynch Distinguished Professor of Economics, Arts & Sciences

fazz@wustl.edu 

Expertise: macroeconomics, fiscal and monetary policy, international trade

Fazzari

John Horn, professor of practice in economics, Olin Business School

johnhorn@wustl.edu 

Expertise: business/corporate strategy, economics, fiscal and monetary policy

Related story: WashU Expert: Comparing political parties’ economic outlook, plans

Horn

Election security, tech issues

Ning Zhang, associate professor in computer science and engineering, McKelvey School of Engineering

zhang.ning@wustl.edu

Expertise: protection against deepfakes, cyber fraud

Related story: WashU Expert: DeFake tool protects voice recordings from cybercriminals

Zhang
Zhang

Kenneth (Andy) Andrews, the Tileston Professor of Arts and Sciences, Arts & Sciences

ktandrews@wustl.edu 

Expertise: protests and political movements, Black Lives Matter activism, Civil Rights Movement

Andrews

Caitlyn Collins, associate professor of sociology, Arts & Sciences

c.collins@wustl.edu 

Expertise: family policy, gender inequality in the workplace and family life, parenting, motherhood, childcare

Related story: “The deep conflict between our work and parenting ideals” (The Ezra Klein Show)

Collins

Zakiya T. Luna, associate professor of sociology, Arts & Sciences

lunaz@wustl.edu 

Expertise: abortion politics and reproductive justice

Luna

Timothy McBride, the Bernard Becker Professor, Brown School. 

tmcbride@wustl.edu 

Expertise: Medicaid, Medicare, health policy, the Affordable Care Act.

Related story: Policy interventions helped save lives during pandemic, study finds

McBride

Margot Moinester, assistant professor of sociology, Arts & Sciences

mmoinester@wustl.edu 

Expertise: immigration, inequality and health, policing and immigration enforcement

Related story: Birth outcomes improve in states that extend driver’s licenses to undocumented immigrants, research finds

Moinester

Jake Rosenfeld, professor of sociology, Arts & Sciences

jrosenfeld@wustl.edu 

Expertise: unions, economic inequality

Related story: WashU Expert: How GOP has gained ground with unions, impact on election

Jake Rosenfeld
Rosenfeld

Ariela Schachter, associate professor of sociology​, Arts & Sciences

ariela@wustl.edu 

Expertise: immigration, race relations, inequality, housing discrimination

Related story: St. Louis online rental market reflects biases, neighborhood stigma, study finds

Schachter

Carly Wayne, assistant professor of political science, Arts & Sciences

carlywayne@wustl.edu 

Expertise: political violence, terrorism, foreign policy, Israel-Palestine

Wayne

Adia Harvey Wingfield, the Mary Tileston Hemenway Professor of Arts & Sciences, Arts & Sciences

ahwingfield@wustl.edu 

Expertise: Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) and racial and gender inequality in the workplace

Related Story: The backlash against diversity, equity and inclusion in business is in full force — but myths obscure the real value of DEI (The Conversation) 

Wingfield

Michael E. Wysession, professor of earth, environmental, and planetary sciences, Arts & Sciences

michael@seismo.wustl.edu 

Expertise: energy, energy policy, renewable energy, climate, environment and environmental education

Michael Wysession
Wysession

You Might Also Like