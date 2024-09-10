The following is a list of Washington University in St. Louis faculty experts who can discuss a variety of topics related to the election, politics and national and local issues.
American politics, elections
Daniel Butler, professor of political science, Arts & Sciences
Expertise: representation and the behavior of elites, election certification
Liberty Vittert-Capito, professor of practice of data science, Olin Business School
Expertise: election polling, forecast and analysis. Vittert-Capito also is the senior data scientist at Decision Desk HQ.
Travis Crum, associate professor of law
Expertise: voting rights, election law, Constitutional law, the U.S. Supreme Court
James L. Gibson, the Sidney W. Souers Professor of Government, Arts & Sciences
Expertise: judicial politics, U.S. Supreme Court
John Inazu, the Sally D. Danforth Distinguished Professor of Law & Religion, School of Law
Expertise: First Amendment, law and religion, protest
Stephanie Kurtzman, the Peter G. Sortino Executive Director of the Gephardt Institute for Civic and Community Engagement
Expertise: student voting
Christopher Lucas, associate professor of political science, Arts & Sciences
Expertise: political communication and the media
Gregory P. Magarian, the Thomas and Karole Green Professor of Law, School of Law
Expertise: Constitutional law, freedom of expression, regulation of the political process
Diana Z. O’Brien, the Bela Kornitzer Distinguished Professor of political science, Arts & Sciences
Expertise: women and politics
Michael Olson, assistant professor of political science, Arts & Sciences
Expertise: legislative, state and local politics
Andrew Reeves, professor of political science and director of the Weidenbaum Center on the Economy, Government, and Public Policy, Arts & Sciences
Expertise: executive politics, elections, public opinion, political divide
Betsy Sinclair, professor of political science, Arts & Sciences
Expertise: interpersonal political communication, individual political behavior, social networks
Ari Stern, professor of mathematics and director of undergraduate studies, Arts & Sciences
Expertise: redistricting process, data-driven methods for measuring how well communities are represented by district maps
Michael Strawbridge, assistant professor of political science, Arts & Sciences
Expertise: Black politics and Black voters
Economy
Peter Boumgarden, the Koch Family Professor of Practice in Family Enterprise
Expertise: small business and entrepreneurship and related policies
Steven Fazzari, the Bert A. and Jeanette L. Lynch Distinguished Professor of Economics, Arts & Sciences
Expertise: macroeconomics, fiscal and monetary policy, international trade
John Horn, professor of practice in economics, Olin Business School
Expertise: business/corporate strategy, economics, fiscal and monetary policy
Election security, tech issues
Ning Zhang, associate professor in computer science and engineering, McKelvey School of Engineering
Expertise: protection against deepfakes, cyber fraud
Policy-related issues, hot topics
Kenneth (Andy) Andrews, the Tileston Professor of Arts and Sciences, Arts & Sciences
Expertise: protests and political movements, Black Lives Matter activism, Civil Rights Movement
Caitlyn Collins, associate professor of sociology, Arts & Sciences
Expertise: family policy, gender inequality in the workplace and family life, parenting, motherhood, childcare
Zakiya T. Luna, associate professor of sociology, Arts & Sciences
Expertise: abortion politics and reproductive justice
Timothy McBride, the Bernard Becker Professor, Brown School.
Expertise: Medicaid, Medicare, health policy, the Affordable Care Act.
Margot Moinester, assistant professor of sociology, Arts & Sciences
Expertise: immigration, inequality and health, policing and immigration enforcement
Jake Rosenfeld, professor of sociology, Arts & Sciences
Expertise: unions, economic inequality
Ariela Schachter, associate professor of sociology, Arts & Sciences
Expertise: immigration, race relations, inequality, housing discrimination
Carly Wayne, assistant professor of political science, Arts & Sciences
Expertise: political violence, terrorism, foreign policy, Israel-Palestine
Adia Harvey Wingfield, the Mary Tileston Hemenway Professor of Arts & Sciences, Arts & Sciences
Expertise: Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) and racial and gender inequality in the workplace
Michael E. Wysession, professor of earth, environmental, and planetary sciences, Arts & Sciences
Expertise: energy, energy policy, renewable energy, climate, environment and environmental education