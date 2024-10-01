Emergency communication test Oct. 8

Washington University in St. Louis plans to test its emergency communication system at 9:55 a.m. Oct. 8. (An alternative date is set for Oct. 10 if needed.) The test ensures WashU can effectively communicate with the community in an emergency.

The test will encompass all WashU Alert modes, including phones, email, text messages, beacons, voice over fire alarm systems, desktop popups, the WashU app and the WashU Safe app.

WashU students, faculty and staff are strongly encouraged to enter or update their contact information via Workday and WebSTAC/SIS.

Visit emergency.wustl.edu to learn more about how to prepare for and respond to severe weather and other emergencies. If you have questions about the drill, email Emergency Management at WashUReady@wustl.edu.