CRE² accepting applications for funding

The Center for the Study of Race, Ethnicity & Equity (CRE2) invites its faculty affiliates to apply for course innovation grants of up to $5,000.

Tila Neguse, the center’s senior associate director, said the grants are designed to support next-generation learning opportunities that bring students together to better understand race and ethnicity. Grant funding is available for both undergraduate and graduate courses.

Grant applications are due Nov. 25. For more information and to apply, visit the CRE² website.