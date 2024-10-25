THE RECORD

Ahrens, Vale, Van Dyck Murphy named Exhibit Columbus research fellows

Ahrens (left), Vale and Van Dyck Murphy

Three faculty members from WashU’s Sam Fox School of Design & Visual Arts — Chandler Ahrens, Constance Vale and Kelley Van Dyck Murphy — have been named University Design Research Fellows for the 2024-25 cycle of Exhibit Columbus.

Launched in 2016, Exhibit Columbus encompasses exhibitions and symposia that explore issues of design and community through the unique legacy of Columbus, Ind. — a small city that, since the mid-20th century, has earned a national reputation as a showcase for modern art and architecture.

The 2024-25 cycle, titled “Yes, And,” invites artists, architects and designers to extend that legacy by adding to the multiple and overlapping lives of buildings and spaces. Ahrens, Vale and Van Dyck Murphy were selected through a national open-call competition of university faculty whose work is “deeply rooted in design research.”

Read more on the Sam Fox School website.

