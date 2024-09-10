WashU faculty taking part in Catholic Enlightenment symposium

Clockwise from top left: WashU’s Tili Boon Cuille, Rebecca Messbarger, Mark Valeri and Christina Ramos. (Photos: WashU)

Rebecca Messbarger, a professor in the Department of Romance Languages and Literatures in Arts & Sciences, is among the organizers of a symposium on “The Catholic Enlightenment in Europe, the Americas and Australia (1700-1840),” which will take place at WashU and at Saint Louis University Sept. 20 and 21.

Presented in partnership with SLU’s Center for Research on Global Catholicism and the University of Münster in Germany, “The Catholic Enlightenment” will bring together leading scholars from around the world to interrogate the ways in which Catholics interpreted and extended Enlightenment ideas to rethink and reform society, politics, the economy, education, science and the arts.

Messbarger and Mark Valeri, the Rev. Priscilla Wood Neaves Distinguished Professor of Religion and Politics, will take part in a panel on the entanglements between Catholic and secular Enlightenments. Later in the conference, WashU’s Tili Boon Cuille, a professor of French and of comparative literature, and Christina Ramos, an associate professor of history, all in Arts & Sciences, will take part in a panel on the arts and sciences in the Catholic Enlightenment.

Read more about the conference on the Center for the Humanities website. Registration is free and open to the public. For a full schedule or more information, visit slu.edu.