Keller selected for Focus St. Louis leadership cohort

By Brittney Wheeler
Christine Keller
Keller

Christine Keller, director of career communities and career development at the Center for Career Engagement at WashU, was selected for Focus St. Louis’ fall 2024 Women in Leadership cohort among 34 local leaders.

Members of the Women in Leadership cohort will have the opportunity to refine leadership competencies and network with women from diverse backgrounds. The program is offered each fall and spring and provides professionals with a deeper understanding of the St. Louis region. 

Learn more on the Focus St. Louis website.

