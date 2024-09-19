Harrod named Fulbright Scholar

Harrod

Richard Harrod, a doctoral candidate in the Department of History in Arts & Sciences at WashU, has been named a Fulbright U.S. Scholar for 2024-25. The award, granted by the U.S. Department of State and the Fulbright Program, will allow him to research the history of education in the Sultanate of Oman.



Focusing on the period from the late 1930s to the mid-1990s, Harrod will explore the role of modern education in the emergence of the nation state and how its development contributed to Omani national identity. Unlike previous studies, which have highlighted the role of students, Harrod will analyze how educators and their institutions “implemented, reproduced and changed the curricula that impart the ideals of the nation.”



