THE RECORD

Harrod named Fulbright Scholar

Harrod

Richard Harrod, a doctoral candidate in the Department of History in Arts & Sciences at WashU, has been named a Fulbright U.S. Scholar for 2024-25. The award, granted by the U.S. Department of State and the Fulbright Program, will allow him to research the history of education in the Sultanate of Oman.

Focusing on the period from the late 1930s to the mid-1990s, Harrod will explore the role of modern education in the emergence of the nation state and how its development contributed to Omani national identity. Unlike previous studies, which have highlighted the role of students, Harrod will analyze how educators and their institutions “implemented, reproduced and changed the curricula that impart the ideals of the nation.”

Read more on The Ampersand website.

You Might Also Like

Latest from the Record

Announcements

Women’s Society accepting student proposals for funding

New event series to launch

Honorary degree nominations sought

Notables

Harrod named Fulbright Scholar

Durkee book named Best Edited Volume

Two WashU faculty honored by biochemistry group

Obituaries

T.S. Park, professor of neurosurgery, 77

Bill Smith, former associate vice chancellor, 80

Richard J. Walter, professor emeritus in Arts & Sciences, 85

Research Wire

Bolton, Mullen recognized for innovation in clinical investigation 

Local collaboration key to effective evidence-based training, study finds

Understudied protein blobs have big effect on cellular function

The View From Here

09.16.24

09.09.24

8.28.24

Washington People

Janie Brennan

Dennis Zhang

Amy Zhou

Who Knew WashU?

Who Knew WashU? 1.27.21

Who Knew WashU? 1.13.21

Who Knew WashU? 12.9.20