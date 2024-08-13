Wobbly molecules get a closer look

In the world of molecular biology, getting high-quality data from tiny biological systems while they’re in motion is something like trying to take a clear picture of a spinning propeller. Researchers need advanced techniques and careful calculations to measure such movement accurately.

When molecules move and rotate, they don’t always do so symmetrically. Rather, they can wobble more in certain directions, represented here by elliptical cones of different sizes in cyan. A new theoretical framework developed by Matthew Lew is set to shake up how scientists measure and interpret wobbly molecular motion. (Image: Matthew Lew)

Traditionally, these methods have relied on simplifying assumptions that overlook some complexities of molecular behavior, which can be wobbly and asymmetric. A new theoretical framework developed by Washington University in St. Louis’ Matthew Lew, however, is set to shake up such measurements.

In a cover article published July 8 in the Journal of Physical Chemistry A, Weiyan Zhou, a PhD student in electrical engineering, and Lew introduced a detailed model that allows scientists to more accurately describe and measure how molecules move.

Where traditional techniques assume that molecules wobble uniformly in all directions within a circular cone, Lew, an associate professor of electrical and systems engineering at the McKelvey School of Engineering, discarded this approach to reflect the true nature of molecular behavior in more complex biological environments.

This increased precision will be especially valuable in applications such as immunology or the study of biomolecular condensates.

Read more on the McKelvey Engineering website.