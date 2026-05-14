Inazu wins religion scholar award

Inazu

John Inazu, the Sally D. Danforth Distinguished Professor of Law & Religion at WashU Law, received Rice University’s Boniuk Institute for the Study and Advancement of Religious Tolerance 2026 Senior Scholar Award.

The prestigious award highlights scholars whose work has made significant and sustained contributions to the public understanding of religion and religious pluralism.

“This award honors transformative voices shaping religion in public life,” said Elaine Howard Ecklund, director of the Boniuk Institute. “Inazu models principled, public scholarship on law, religion and pluralism.”

In his lecture, Inazu emphasized that “learning to disagree” is not optional but essential for civic life. He introduced the concept of “confident pluralism,” a framework that encourages individuals to remain grounded in their own beliefs while engaging openly and respectfully with others.

Read more on the Rice University news website.