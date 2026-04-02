THE RECORD

Leadership award named for Barry Rosenberg

By Neil Schoenherr

The Jewish Federation of St. Louis has renamed its annual professional leadership achievement award in honor of Barry Rosenberg, a professor of practice at the WashU Brown School.

Rosenberg (center) presents the award to Ulin Levey (left).

The award recognizes Rosenberg for his 37-year career in executive leadership within the Jewish community, 19 of which he served as president and chief executive officer of the Jewish Federation of St. Louis. 

The Barry Rosenberg Professional Leadership Award recognizes outstanding professional leadership in a St. Louis Jewish organization. Recipients excel in their field, have introduced important innovations and are perceived as role models by other professionals and volunteers.

This year’s winner is WashU alumna Jacqueline Ulin Levey, who has been the CEO of WashU Hillel since October 2009, enriching the lives and Jewish journeys of thousands of students and leading the organization through a significant period of transition and growth.

A leader within the Hillel movement, Ulin Levey, AB ’97, JD ’01, has served on the Hillel International board of directors and the Hillel directors cabinet, and she has mentored numerous Hillel professionals. 

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