THE RECORD

Stone recognized for support of disabled students

Chris Stone, director of disability resources at WashU, received the inaugural World of Good Award from his alma mater, Central College in Pella, Iowa. 

Stone

Since his arrival in 2020, Stone has worked to support students with disabilities in meeting their academic and personal development goals. Stone is a recurring facilitator for the Association on Higher Education and Disability Ingenuity Forum and master classes as well as other extended professional development experiences.

The World of Good Award recognizes alumni for significant community service, volunteerism, generosity and dedication to social causes.

“Chris is a terrific role model for what it means to do good — serving those in need with humility, compassion and integrity. I cannot think of anyone who more fully embodies the mission and values of Central College,” said Thomas Harnisch, of the State Higher Education Executive Officers Association in Washington, D.C.

