THE RECORD

Project will study struggles facing those with disabilities

By Chris Woolston
an image of Payton Rule sitting at a table
Rule

With the support of a prestigious early-career award from the American Psychological Foundation, Payton Rule, a first-year graduate student in psychological and brain sciences in Arts & Sciences at WashU, is embarking on a project that will explore the psychological well-being of people with disabilities, a population that sometimes feels left out in an able-centric world.

“Disabled people have been underrepresented in psychological research,” said Rule, who earned an undergraduate degree in philosophy-neuroscience-psychology from WashU in 2022. “I want to find ways for society to better support the well-being of individuals with disabilities.”

In her one-year project, she will recruit people with disabilities to share their daily experiences through surveys. She hopes to document their experiences with discrimination and identify specific ways that society may be able to help protect those with disabilities from the psychological distress caused by unfair treatment.

Read more about the research and learn about Rule’s experience living with a disability on the Ampersand website.

You Might Also Like

Latest from the Record

Announcements

West Campus hosts Ripple Glass collection site

Nominate staff for Distinguished Honor Awards

Travel webinar available to faculty, staff

Notables

Jun receives women in chemistry award

Rutledge-Jukes named to Forbes’ ’30 under 30′

Duckett, Snipe chosen for selective summer program

Obituaries

Charles Lipton, emeritus trustee, 96

Sean McWilliams, senior change manager for Student Sunrise project, 55

Ardan Carlisle, first-year student in Arts & Sciences, 18

Research Wire

Project will study struggles facing those with disabilities

Garcia to study protein arginylation

Clark to enhance safety of autonomous systems

The View From Here

02.10.25

02.03.25

01.15.25

Washington People

Jhan Carlos Salazar

Juliane Bubeck Wardenburg

Monika Weiss: ‘A natural cathedral’

Who Knew WashU?

Who Knew WashU? 1.27.21

Who Knew WashU? 1.13.21

Who Knew WashU? 12.9.20