Center for Teaching and Learning seeks new leader

A search committee has been appointed to identify a new executive director for WashU’s Center for Teaching and Learning (CTL). The role, currently held by Michael Wysession, a professor of earth, environmental and planetary sciences in Arts & Sciences, will be a full-time staff position going forward.

The center advances the university’s educational mission through evidence-based pedagogical support for faculty, assistance for learners and classroom learning technology. The new director will work closely with the center’s Faculty Advisory Board, which will continue its role advising the executive director and connecting the center to faculty and schools.

Jen Smith, vice provost for educational initiatives, said Wysession has led by example in promoting effective, equitable and innovative educational experiences. Wysession also has championed the addition of spaces that foster collaborative learning and educational technologies that facilitate inclusive, interactive instruction.

“Michael has built a thriving center, integrating supports for instructors, learners and the physical and digital educational environments where learning happens,” Smith said.

Smith will chair the search committee. The goal is to have the next director in place by July. Other members include: