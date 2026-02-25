THE RECORD

WashU among top 100 granted US patents

WashU has been named to the National Academy of Inventors’ Top 100 Worldwide Universities granted U.S. utility patents in 2025. The university is ranked 49 on the list, with 70 total patents.

Released annually since 2013, the Top 100 Worldwide Universities ranking showcases the crucial role that patents play in moving university research to market.

More information about the Top 100 Worldwide Universities and a full list of the institutional rankings can be found on the National Academy of Inventors website.

