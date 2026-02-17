Rockhill appointed religious, spiritual life office director

The Rev. Cara Rockhill has been appointed director of the Office of Religious, Spiritual and Ethical Life within the Center for Diversity and Inclusion (CDI) at WashU. She succeeds The Rev. Callista Isabelle, who previously served in the role.

Rockhill brings deep experience in chaplaincy, pastoral leadership and interfaith engagement to the position. Prior to joining the university, she served as the Episcopal chaplain at Georgetown University, where she supported students in exploring spiritual meaning, ethical inquiry and community-building across faith traditions. She has also served in Episcopal parishes across Washington, D.C., Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Virginia.

“Rev. Rockhill’s commitment to supporting students of all religious, spiritual and ethical identities makes her an exceptional fit for this role,” said Jacob Chacko, CDI director. “Her chaplaincy work and her dedication to community align deeply with the mission of the Center for Diversity and Inclusion.”

