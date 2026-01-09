WashU women’s soccer wins accolades

After winning its second-straight NCAA Division III championship, the WashU women’s soccer team accumulated more accolades.

The coaching staff of head Coach Jim Conlon and assistant coaches Taylor Imming, Amanda Kesler and Sidney Conner have been named Division III National Coaching Staff of the Year by United Soccer Coaches. This is the third time in Conlon’s career that the coaching staff has received this national honor.

Sophomore Olivia Clemons received several honors, including being named United Soccer Coaches Player of the Year. (Photo: Brian Bishop/D3 Photography.com)

Three Bears also earned 2025 United Soccer Coaches All-America honors. Sophomore Olivia Clemons picked up her first-career All-America nod, earning a spot on the first team. Senior Grace Ehlert earned All-America status for the second year in a row, securing a third team honor. Junior Sophie Viscovich also earned her first-career All-America honor, picking up a spot on the fourth team.

Clemons was also named the United Soccer Coaches Player of the Year, the NCAA Tournament Most Outstanding Offensive Player and UAA Offensive Player of the Year. She also has been named a finalist for the DIII Honda Athlete of the Year award for soccer.