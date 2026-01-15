THE RECORD

Sumers Rec Center announces complimentary trial membership for WashU employees

Sumers Recreation Center offers more than 55 weekly group fitness classes, from high-intensity cycling to mindful yoga. (Photo: James Byard/WashU)

WashU Recreation is launching a special five-week complimentary trial membership program to encourage health and wellness among WashU faculty and staff.

Starting Feb. 1, all Washington University in St. Louis employees who do not currently hold memberships are invited to experience Sumers Recreation Center and the South 40 Fitness Center at no cost through March 6.

During the five-week period, participants will enjoy the same benefits as full members, including:

  • More than 55 weekly group fitness classes, from high-intensity interval training to mindful yoga
  • Massage chairs and massage therapy services 
  • State-of-the-art strength equipment, including racks, platforms and cable machines
  • Use of courts, indoor track and lap pool

To add a competitive spirit to the initiative, WashU Recreation is challenging participants to make their well-being a habit. Any employee who completes 10 group fitness classes during the program will receive a BearFIT tank or T-shirt to celebrate their achievement.

To join, visit the front desk at Sumers Recreation Center anytime throughout the five-week period. 

