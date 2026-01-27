THE RECORD

Applications open for Biggs Travel Award

WashU faculty and students are invited to apply for the Penelope Biggs Travel Award. It’s open to WashU faculty in any department whose travel involves the study of Greco-Roman antiquity; and to graduate and undergraduate students whose travel includes the study of Greco-Roman antiquity and who have majors, minors or course work in the departments of Classics, Philosophy or Art History and Archaeology, all in Arts & Sciences.

The award is named in honor of Penelope Biggs, a scholar, Washington University in St. Louis alumna (MA ’68, PhD ’74) and longtime benefactor of the classics department, who died in 2022.

Applications are due Feb. 15. Learn more and apply on the John and Penelope Biggs Department of Classics website.

