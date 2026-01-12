THE RECORD

Civic Fellows applications open

The Gephardt Institute for Civic and Community Engagement at WashU is accepting applications from first-year and sophomore undergraduate students for its Civic Fellows Program, an intensive 14-month program with a funded summer project.

Students spend three semesters learning the skills necessary for assessing community strengths and challenges, gaining knowledge about their areas of interest. Civic Fellows also will develop and implement a substantial summer project that can happen anywhere in the world. 

Applications are due Feb. 1.

