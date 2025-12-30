Obituary: Steven L. Teitelbaum, professor of pathology and immunology, 87

Steven L. Teitelbaum, MD, a nationally recognized leader in bone biology research at WashU Medicine, died Monday, Dec. 15, 2025, in St. Louis after suffering an intracranial hemorrhage. He was 87.

Teitelbaum

Teitelbaum was the Wilma and Roswell Messing Professor of Pathology & Immunology and professor of medicine in the Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis Division of Bone and Mineral Diseases. A highly accomplished and respected physician-scientist, he studied the balance between the cells that build up bone — the osteoblasts — and those that break it down — the osteoclasts. In particular, he studied what happens when osteoclasts are the more active of the two, leading to the development of therapies for bone-related conditions such as osteoporosis and rheumatoid arthritis.

“Steve leaves behind a legacy of distinguished scholarship and outstanding service to the community of WashU Medicine,” said Eric J. Huang, MD, PhD, the Joseph M. Davie Distinguished Professor and head of the Department of Pathology & Immunology. “Most impressively, Steve was a prolific and highly regarded mentor who cultivated generations of trainees, many of whom became leaders in their own fields. His infectious enthusiasm and warm personality enlightened many bright minds.”

In the late 1970s, Teitelbaum developed a method to diagnose bone disorders and studied the role of vitamin D to overcome defective bone formation. Since the 1980s, his work helped explain early development and functions of osteoclasts. More recently, his pioneering research focused on the interactions between bone, fat and energy metabolism, resulting in the discovery that fat cells release compounds that increase bone production. He helped explain why people with Type 2 diabetes — a disease strongly linked to obesity — tend to get bone fractures if they are treated with a class of drugs called glitazones. He showed that a different family of drugs could effectively treat Type 2 diabetes without the risk of fractures.

A celebration of Teitelbaum’s life will be announced at a later date. Memorial tributes may be made to the St. Louis Public School Foundation, noting the “Steve Teitelbaum Collegiate School of Medicine and Bioscience Fund, Account 1690” and addressed to The St. Louis Public School Foundation, 801 N. 11th Street, St. Louis, Mo., 63101.

Read the full obituary on the WashU Medicine website.