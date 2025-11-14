THE RECORD

Ten WashU faculty recognized among top St. Louis educators

Ten Washington University in St. Louis faculty members have been selected as 2025 Emerson Excellence in Teaching Award recipients.

They are:

  • Jamie Adams, an associate professor of art at the Sam Fox School of Design & Visual Arts
  • Jon Bogard, an assistant professor of organizational behavior at Olin Business School
  • Ray Ehrhard, a senior lecturer of energy, environmental and chemical engineering at the McKelvey School of Engineering
  • Abigail Jager, a senior lecturer in statistics and data science in Arts & Sciences
  • Heather McPherson, a senior lecturer in English in Arts & Sciences
  • John F. Nestojko, a senior lecturer in psychological and brain sciences in Arts & Sciences
  • Vijay Ramani, the Roma B. & Raymond H. Wittcoff Distinguished University Professor at McKelvey Engineering
  • Craig Smith, a teaching professor in biology in Arts & Sciences and in the School of Continuing & Professional Studies
  • Lynne Tatlock, the Hortense and Tobias Lewin Distinguished Professor in the Humanities in Arts & Sciences
  • Kristen Wyckoff, a senior lecturer of energy, environmental and chemical engineering at McKelvey Engineering

The Emerson Excellence in Teaching Awards program, now in its 35th year, is among the St. Louis region’s most recognized teacher recognition programs. WashU honorees are chosen annually by the deans of their schools and by the university’s Center for Teaching and Learning for their achievements and leadership in teaching.

