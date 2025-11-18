Obituary: Brian Van Tine, professor of medicine, 53

Brian A. Van Tine, MD, PhD, a nationally recognized leader in sarcoma research at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, died Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital following an acute illness. He was 53.

Van Tine

Van Tine was a professor of medicine and of pediatrics in the Department of Medicine’s Division of Oncology. He directed the Sarcoma Program at Siteman Cancer Center, based at Barnes-Jewish Hospital and WashU Medicine, where he built one of the country’s largest research and clinical programs in sarcoma, rare cancers of soft tissues that affect both adults and children. He treated adults and adolescents at Siteman and pediatric patients at Siteman Kids at St. Louis Children’s Hospital.

A highly accomplished and respected physician-scientist, Van Tine was a pioneer in research on tumor metabolism. He identified ways to exploit the unique metabolism of cancer cells to develop new therapies that kill sarcoma cells by cutting off their fuel supply while sparing healthy cells. He excelled at translating scientific discoveries made in his lab into clinical trials. He founded and chaired Siteman’s Sarcoma Tumor Board, a weekly meeting of cross-disciplinary experts who review individual patient cases and clinical trials.

In 2021, Van Tine was appointed director of developmental therapeutics for phase 1 clinical trials at Siteman. Under his leadership, the program expanded substantially and conducted many first-in-human clinical trials. He also served as the WashU Medicine principal investigator for more than 100 clinical trials, including multiple investigator-initiated clinical trials based on his lab’s research.

“Brian was not only a brilliant scientist but also a compassionate clinician and an extraordinary mentor,” said Victoria J. Fraser, MD, the Adolphus Busch Professor and head of the WashU Medicine Department of Medicine. “He dedicated his career to improving outcomes for patients with sarcoma. He shaped not only the field but also the lives of many patients and the careers of those fortunate to work alongside him. Patients and staff alike adored him for his warmth, candor and kindness.”

Van Tine is survived by his husband, Josh Hall; his mother, Carole Van Tine; his brother, Matthew Van Tine; and his mother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews.

Read the full obituary on the WashU Medicine website.