THE RECORD

Nabunya named ICHAD director

Nabunya

Proscovia Nabunya, an associate professor at the Brown School at Washington University in St. Louis, has been named director of the school’s International Center for Child Health and Development (ICHAD).

Proscovia has been instrumental in ICHAD’s growth, serving in various leadership roles, including as the center’s co-director since 2019, a principal investigator and co-investigator on several research studies, as well as a mentor on training programs.

Her research focuses on HIV-stigma reduction interventions, mental health, and family and community-based support systems as protective factors for the development and well-being of vulnerable children and families in global settings.

