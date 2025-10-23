Klinman recognized as outstanding early-career scientist

Eva Klinman, MD, PhD, an instructor in the Department of Neurology at WashU Medicine, has been named a 2025 STAT Wunderkind by STAT News for her exceptional contributions to understanding the mechanisms of brain aging and neurodegeneration. (Photo: WashU Medicine)

Eva Klinman, MD, PhD, an instructor in the Department of Neurology at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, has been honored by online publication STAT News as a 2025 STAT Wunderkind. Wunderkinds are selected by STAT’s editorial staff to recognize and celebrate the achievements of early-career scientists and researchers who are making significant contributions to biomedical science. Through the Wunderkinds program, STAT spotlights the next generation of scientific leaders and underscores the vital role of young researchers in driving progress and innovation.

Klinman joins a distinguished cohort of 29 promising young scientists celebrated for their innovative research, potential for future impact and overall excellence in their respective areas of expertise. Klinman’s research focuses on the underlying mechanisms of brain aging that result in age-related neurodegeneration and dementia, such as Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s diseases.

