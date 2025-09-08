Yoo, Sun recognized for developing novel method to study aged neurons 

Andrew S. Yoo (left) and Zhao Sun received the Jeffrey L. Morby Prize from Cure Alzheimer’s Fund in recognition of their groundbreaking 2024 paper that describes a novel method to study aged neurons in the lab without a brain biopsy. (Photo: WashU Medicine)

Andrew S. Yoo, the Phil and Sima Needleman Distinguished Professor of Developmental Biology, and Zhao Sun, a staff scientist in Yoo’s laboratory, both of Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, received the second annual Jeffrey L. Morby Prize from Cure Alzheimer’s Fund, a nonprofit that supports research to prevent, slow or reverse Alzheimer’s disease. The prize honors the senior and first authors of a recent publication that transforms the understanding of Alzheimer’s disease and opens new paths for its prevention, diagnosis or treatment.

Yoo and Sun as well as their co-authors were recognized for their groundbreaking 2024 paper, published in Science, describing a novel method to study aged neurons in the lab without a brain biopsy.

