Recent track standout Kelley wins NCAA Postgraduate Scholarship

Kelley (Photo: WashU Athletics)

Recent Washington University in St. Louis graduate and women’s track and field standout Emma Kelley has been awarded an NCAA Postgraduate Scholarship, the organization announced. 
 
Including Kelley, WashU has had 13 student-athletes earn NCAA Postgraduate Scholarships since 2017.  
 
Kelley (AB ’24) wrapped up one of the most impressive careers in program history with six national championships between indoor and outdoor track and field — the most in program history — as well as the 2024 NCAA Division III Outdoor team title. 

Read more on the WashU Athletics website.

