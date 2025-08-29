Ohman named director of the Division of Vascular Surgery 

J. Westley Ohman, MD, a clinical and research leader in complex aortic surgery, has been appointed director of the new Division of Vascular Surgery at WashU Medicine.

J. Westley Ohman, MD, an associate professor of surgery and a leader in complex aortic surgery at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, has been named the new director of the Division of Vascular Surgery in the Department of Surgery. Ohman will be the first director of the division, which had previously been a section within the Division of General Surgery. He started in his new role June 15.

Ohman helped make the Medical Campus a destination for patients with complex aortic diseases. On the adult side, he is of co-director of the WashU Medicine Aortic Center, which is a multidisciplinary center that provides specialized evaluation and treatment for those with aortic disease. On the pediatric side, he co-founded and is the surgical director of the Aortic and Renovascular Center for Hypertension at St. Louis Children’s Hospital, a multidisciplinary clinic dedicated to the treatment of pediatric patients with aortic and renal disease.

