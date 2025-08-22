Obituary: Stuart A. Kornfeld, professor emeritus of medicine, 88

Kornfeld

Stuart A. Kornfeld, MD, the David C. and Betty Farrell Distinguished Professor Emeritus of Medicine at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, died Sunday, Aug. 17, 2025, in St. Louis from complications of Parkinson’s disease. He was 88.

Kornfeld pioneered the study of glycoproteins — molecules present in living organisms and consisting of sugars attached to proteins — which play fundamental roles in the functions of cells, whether those cells are healthy or diseased. His body of work is a testament to the importance of basic biomedical research. Discoveries from his lab fueled clinical innovations across many areas of medicine, including the development of novel treatments for inherited genetic disorders called lysosomal storage diseases.

“Dr. Kornfeld was a prolific and pioneering scientist whose fundamental basic research in glycobiology has had outsized influence on multiple fields of science and medicine, including metabolism, cell biology, biochemistry, genetics, microbiology, immunology, hematology and oncology,” said Victoria J. Fraser, MD, the Adolphus Busch Professor and head of the Department of Medicine. “He was an incredible teacher and mentor, fostering research training, mentorship and scientific success for generations of trainees, many of whom are now leaders at institutions across the country and the world. He was also an enthusiastic booster of St. Louis and WashU Medicine, extolling their virtues to everyone he met. Dr. Kornfeld was universally admired by all who knew him, and his loss will be felt for generations to come.”

Over half a century of research, Kornfeld’s lab produced many key studies that have become classics in the field. His work continues to make up standard sections of biochemistry textbooks. One seminal article — co-authored by his wife, collaborator and fellow WashU Medicine glycobiology pioneer, the late Rosalind Hauk Kornfeld, PhD — has been cited more than 4,500 times and counting. The husband-and-wife team co-led the glycoprotein field for decades, co-authoring many foundational papers. Rosalind Kornfeld died in 2007.

He is survived by his older daughter, Katherine Kornfeld, senior director of foundation relations at WashU; his son, Kerry Kornfeld, MD, PhD, a professor of developmental biology at WashU Medicine; his daughter-in-law, Andrea Wilson; six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; and his beloved friend of many years, Elizabeth Loeb. In addition to his wife, Rosalind Hauk Kornfeld, he was preceded in death by his younger daughter, Carolyn Kornfeld Lesorogol, PhD, who was a professor at the Brown School at WashU.

Information about an event celebrating his life will be shared in the future. Memorial contributions may be made to the Dr. Stuart Kornfeld Fellowship in the Division of Hematology, Department of Medicine at WashU Medicine.

Read the full obituary on the WashU Medicine website.