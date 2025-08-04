Brennan honored for excellence in engineering education

Brennan

The American Society for Engineering Education has awarded Janie Brennan, a senior lecturer in the Department of Energy, Environmental & Chemical Engineering (EECE) in the McKelvey School of Engineering, the Ray W. Fahien Award for early-career excellence in chemical engineering education.

Brennan joined the faculty at WashU in 2015 after earning a doctoral degree studying protein-based adhesives at Purdue University. In addition to teaching courses, advising students and helping to coordinate summer undergraduate research programs, she serves as associate chair for undergraduate education in EECE.

