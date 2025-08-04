THE RECORD

Brennan honored for excellence in engineering education

By Channing Suhl
Brennan

The American Society for Engineering Education has awarded Janie Brennan, a senior lecturer in the Department of Energy, Environmental & Chemical Engineering (EECE) in the McKelvey School of Engineering, the Ray W. Fahien Award for early-career excellence in chemical engineering education.

Brennan joined the faculty at WashU in 2015 after earning a doctoral degree studying protein-based adhesives at Purdue University. In addition to teaching courses, advising students and helping to coordinate summer undergraduate research programs, she serves as associate chair for undergraduate education in EECE.

Read more on the McKelvey Engineering website.

