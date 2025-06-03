Trautner to co-lead Division of Infectious Diseases

Barbara W. Trautner, MD, PhD, a leader in the research and treatment of urinary tract infections and of microbrial resistance, has been named the co-chief of the Infectious Diseases Division in the Department of Medicine at WashU Medicine. (Courtesy photo)

Barbara W. Trautner, MD, PhD, an internationally recognized physician-scientist, has been named the new co-director of the Infectious Diseases (ID) Division in the Department of Medicine of Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis. Trautner is joining WashU Medicine from Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, where she is a professor of medicine. She begins her new role July 1.

Trautner will lead the clinical and translational components of the division, working with Jennifer Philips, MD, PhD, the Theodore and Bertha Bryan Professor of Medicine, who has been co-director of the basic science research side of the Infectious Diseases Division since 2019.

