New FARM grants support research for healthier food, planet

The Food and Agriculture Research Mission has announced its first round of grant funding to transform food and agriculture systems. (Photo: Getty Images)

The Food and Agriculture Research Mission (FARM) at the WashU School of Public Health has launched the Cultivate Grants Fund to support innovative research that bridges agriculture, health and technology. As the first FARM initiative, the Cultivate grants aim to spark practical, scalable solutions to improve food systems and public health.

The program offers two tracks of funding, with up to two awards granted on each track twice a year. Track 1 is aimed at early-career investigators and offers up to $40,000 for one year to support exploration of novel research ideas and to strengthen future grant applications. The submission deadline is July 1. Track 2 is designed for established interdisciplinary teams conducting rigorous preliminary investigations into innovative concepts, approaches and methods; it provides up to $250,000 of support over two to three years. That submission deadline is Aug. 1.

Guidelines and instructions for the first round of Cultivate grants are available in InfoReady (Track 1 and Track 2) and on the school’s FARM website. More details also can be found on the School of Public Health website.